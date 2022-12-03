Cultural night marks Pakistan-Türkiye ties

Islamabad:A 'cultural night' was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre here to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was the chief guest on the occasion. She said Pakistan and Türkiye had been brothers, friends, and partners and that their inseparable bonds of common faith, history, and culture were reinforced by mutual trust and cooperation on critical issues.

"The strength of the Pakistan-Türkiye relationship is anchored in affection and solidarity among the peoples of the two countries."

The minister said the ties between the two countries have transformed into a strategic partnership, characterised by multiple high-level exchanges, including the visits of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Türkiye in June and November 2022, the Joint Inauguration of MILGEM Corvettes PNS KHAIBER, and signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement in August 2022, that aims at achieving bilateral trade target of $5 billion in the medium term.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, and the Embassy of Türkiye in Islamabad. It brought to the fore the rich cultures of Pakistan and Türkiye.

The ‘Sama’ performance of whirling Dervishes from Konya, Türkiye, and instrumental Tabla performance from Pakistani artists, along with traditional delicacies from both countries,

kept the large audience entertained throughout the evening.

Earlier in the day, the two countries held simultaneous Tree Plantation Ceremonies at their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs, to mark the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The tree was planted jointly by minister Hina Rabbani Khar and Ambassador of Turkiye Dr. Mehmet Paçaci in Islamabad and by Turkish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Faruk Kaymakci and Pakistan's ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid in Ankara.