‘Police welfare top priority’

Islamabad:Capital Police Officer (CPO) Security Division Hassan Raza Khan said that the welfare of the police personnel who performed duties for protecting the life and property of the public was among top priorities, a police public relations officer said.

CPO Security said that the police officials performed their duty in a harsh environment so all possible measures should be taken for their proper welfare, adding that it was the responsibility of supervisory officers to provide the best professional environment to the personnel during duty.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure the supply of the best quality food to the policemen and further enhance the facilities of the route headquarters mess. While issuing further instructions, he said that the working staff should take full care of food quality and cleanliness, quality food should be provided to the officials, and any kind of compromise in this regard will be unacceptable. For officials' entertainment, a TV and café bar was also installed at Mess.

He directed SSP security and said that more steps should be taken to improve the quality of the mess, “The quality of food at the mess should be improved in accordance with prescribed hygienic standards.”