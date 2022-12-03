 
close
Saturday December 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Five get PhD degrees

By Our Correspondent
December 03, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five candidates. Muhammad Ghous has been awarded the PhD degree in geo-environmental conservation and sustainable development, Shabana Asgher in Communication Studies, Sapna Mumtaz in political science, Samra Bashir in education and Sumbal Tariq in political science.

Comments