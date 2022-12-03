Five get PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five candidates. Muhammad Ghous has been awarded the PhD degree in geo-environmental conservation and sustainable development, Shabana Asgher in Communication Studies, Sapna Mumtaz in political science, Samra Bashir in education and Sumbal Tariq in political science.
LAHORE:On the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Department of Specialised Health Care...
LAHORE:Customs officials have seized smuggled goods and vehicles of more than Rs462 million during the month of...
LAHORE:Secretary Emergency Services advised the commuters to avoid travelling during smog hours, especially when the...
LAHORE:A delegation of Drug Enforcement Administration , Department of Justice, USA, led by the Country Attaché for...
LAHORE:Dr Suhail Shahzad has been posted as Chairperson Punjab Ring Road Authority against a vacant post on Friday....
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is active in make the sanitation system more efficient in the City.The problems...
Comments