Good rules, bad refs

Being a humble student of law and political science, it is my considered opinion that while our laws are just and reasonable, they are being enforced in the most haphazard and inconsistent manner possible.
The effectiveness of our legal system is being undermined by the incompetence and lack of integrity of those charged with upholding, enforcing and making our laws. This has, inevitably, led to the legal chaos we find ourselves in today.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
