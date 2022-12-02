Sindh to detain five suspects acquitted of Perween Rahman murder under MPO

Perween Rahman, a social worker who was shot dead in Karachi. — Twitter/File

The Sindh government, acting on a request of provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, has issued an order to the authorities to detain the five suspects acquitted of the murder of Perween Rahman – who was gunned down in Karachi in 2013 -- under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 (MPO).

Officials said on Thursday that the government had decided not to release the suspects -- Amjad Swati, Ayaz Sawari, Ahmed Ali, Mohammad Rahim and Imran Swati -- and to keep them behind bars for three months.

They said the family members of the victim are in danger, and in view of this fear, the government has been asked to keep the suspects in prison for 90 days under the MPO.

The order issued by the home department said: “The IGP Sindh vide a letter dated November 25, 2022, has communicated that five persons are hardened criminals who pose grave and imminent threat to the family of the deceased Ms Parveen Rehman (ex-Director Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), especially her sister Ms Aqila Ismail, who works as Chairperson in OPP and the entire staff of Orangi Pilot Project.

“Further, there is intelligence report that the life of the family members of Ms Parveen Rehman, especially her sister, are in danger and the accused persons may disturb peace and tranquility and can create serious law and order problems and such an act on their part will be highly prejudicial to the public safety and maintenance of public order; therefore, IG Sindh has demanded that they may be detained under MPO 1960 for three months at least.”

The government, on the basis of the request and considering the merits of the case, is satisfied that there is a serious apprehension of public safety and that the presence of abovementioned accused persons at any public place is likely to pose grave threat to the public and cause breach of peace and tranquility, said the home department in its order, adding that in exercise of powers under section 3 (1) of the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960, the government has sufficient reason to decide that the suspects be detained for a period of 90 days.

The custody of the suspects be placed under the senior superintendent of the Central Prison Karachi, where they will be at liberty to make representation to the provincial government against this order, the home department said.