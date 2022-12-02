Revenue officials awarded performance-based prizes in Tank

PESHAWAR: District administration recognised six revenue officials (Patwaris) with cash awards and commendation certificates here on Thursday for their outstanding performance during the district’s computerization of the land record process.

According to an official statement from the Tank district administration, 92 percent of the land record computerisation work

has been completed, and the remaining digitisation would be completed by December 20.

Imranullah of Halka Nasran, Mujahid Hussain of Gomal, Nisar of Halka Darki, Gul Rehman of Mulazai, Javed Gul of Phatar, and Ihsanullah of Halka Ihsanullah were among the Patwaris who received awards from Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak for their outstanding performance in the computerisation lab and duty in office.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner stated that on September 30 this year, the district’s computerisation initiative was announced for a total of 87 Moazajaat, of which 79 Mozajaat had been completed, representing a 92 percent completion rate.

He stated that efforts had been redoubled in accordance with provincial government directives to complete the process as soon as possible, and that the administration was now on track to meet the target by December 20.

The computerisation of land records, according to Hameedullah Khatak, will ensure transparency in revenue department-related matters.

People will be able to get accurate information and services about land sales and purchases, land mutations, property deeds, and other revenue matters once it is fully operational.