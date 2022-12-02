Bazball is here

As the first test between Pakistan and England kicked-off in Rawalpindi, the former got their first taste of ‘Bazball’. The term is derived from England coach Brendon McCullum’s name and is a nod to his aggressive and high-tempo batting style during his days on the crease. It is a style that McCullum has sought to retain as a coach and instil in his players.
As evidenced by the momentous total the McCullum’s boys put up on the first day, ‘Bazball’ is well and truly here and in full swing. The English batters are out to put their foot on the pedal and keep it there. Our bowling attack has to find its feet fast, or they will be in for a long series.
Dr Asif Ali Khowaja
Karachi
