Arshad leaves for London to get treatment

KARACHI: Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was scheduled to fly out of Lahore for London on Wednesday night to undergo treatment of his injured elbow and knee.

“Yes, he is going to London tonight via Emirates Airlines to undergo treatment,” a senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) told 'The News'.

The official said that he will return on December 12 after receiving the required treatment from a panel of doctors whose arrangements have already been made.

The official said that Arshad would be properly looked after in London. “Some of his tests have already been conducted while more will be conducted as per requirement. Hopefully the treatment will help him recover perfectly for future international events,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Arshad told this correspondent on Wednesday that he is expected to go to London for treatment Wednesday night. “I have elbow and knee issues and it's time to treat them so that I could start proper preparations for major future events,” he said.

Oxford-based Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, who treated Arshad during the World Championship in the US last summer, is the key man and through his assistance the AFP is managing Arshad's treatment in London.

The AFP official said that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has been requested and hopefully the state will back the step financially as Arshad needed the treatment for his injured elbow.

Arshad the other day also defended his national javelin throw title and the AFP official said that he did not feel any pain. “I think he was comfortable during his throws and hopefully whatever issue is there will be treated in London properly,” the official said.

Arshad developed an elbow injury during an international meet in Iran in early 2021 during which he also recorded his personal best throw.

He then carried this injury in Tokyo Olympics, World Championship, Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games. However, in all these four events he extended stunning performances, which also included golds in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Islamic Games in Turkey.

Arshad, who also has to his credit bronze in the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games, has to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The way he has grown in the last few years, it is believed that he has a great chance to win a medal in Paris if he is properly treated.

The Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 is also a big target for Arshad who finished fifth in both Tokyo Olympics and World Championship in the US.

Meanwhile, the AFP official also said that the federation's top brass will put their heads together and decide in a week about the future national camp.

“As the national event has just completed we will inshaAllah discuss in a week various options relating to the national camp which is very important for future international events,” the official said.