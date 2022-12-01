Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as first Black congressional party leader

WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi as their leader in the House of Representatives, making him the first Black person ever to lead a US congressional caucus.

The 52-year-old, who has been in Democratic leadership since 2019, ran unopposed in the closed-door vote. With Jeffries 30 years Pelosi´s junior, the New York congressman´s election marks a generational shift for the Democrats.

Pelosi announced earlier in November she would step down from her post as leader in January, when her term as speaker of the House ends and Republicans take control of the chamber after their midterm election wins. “The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus,” she said in a speech on the House floor at the time.