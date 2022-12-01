Meghan faced death threats as a royal

LONDON: The UK´s most senior police officer of colour has said the duchess of Sussex faced “disgusting” threats to her life during her time in the royal family.
Neil Basu said that as head of counter-terrorism, he had to deal with credible threats from far-right extremists against Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry. His comments, in an interview with Channel 4 News broadcast late on Tuesday, appear to reinforce Harry´s claims about security fears.
