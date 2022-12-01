US political, economic chief meets agri minister

LAHORE:Political and Economic Chief (designated at US Consulate Lahore) Ms Kathleen Gibilisco met with Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi at Civil Secretariat and discussed matters of mutual interest.
It was agreed to promote partnership in agriculture sector. The minister stated that the US assistance in R&D would yield positive results to increase agri productivity while its cooperation in the new cotton seed would sufficiently increase cotton production. The minister pointed out that reforms and process of digitisation is being introduced in the agriculture sector.
Steps are being taken at the government level to achieve better quality as well as higher production of crops, the minister said. On this occasion, Ms Kathleen Gibilisco said that America would carry out its assistance programme to fulfill the requirements of Pakistan in agriculture commodities and implements.
Posted: Afzaal Ahmad, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Secretary Punjab Public Service Commission. In this regard Services and General Administration Department has issued notification here Wednesday.
