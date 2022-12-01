Winter trials

As everyone knows, as soon as winter comes, the gas crisis starts. Children are forced to go to school without breakfast and lunch, while taking a shower becomes like the Ice Bucket Challenge. To add insult to injury, gas prices are higher than ever before and one must pay the bills regardless of whether he gets gas or not.
It seems as though the local administration expects us all to go out and buy gas cylinders. Given their record, it is not out of order to assume something this silly is true.
Sumaira Iqbal
Karachi
