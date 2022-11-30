ICCI condoles SM Munir’s death

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned business leader S M Munir, who passed away in Karachi, terming it a great loss to the business community of the country, says a press release.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, Faad Waheed, senior vice president and Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, vice president of ICCI expressed their condolences with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah keep the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the bereaved family the courage to bear this loss with patience. They said that S M Munir was a great leader who rendered valuable services for the business community as chairman TDAP, president FPCCI and patron-in-chief, United Business Group.