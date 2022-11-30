 
Briefing on Disability Cricket tomorrow

By Our Correspondent
November 30, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association, International Committee of the Red Cross, Shahid Afridi Foundation, and PCB officials will hold a press conference here on Thursday (tomorrow), according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Officials will talk about the upcoming 8th National Physical Disability Cricket Championship 2022 starting from December 3 on International Day of People with Disability.

