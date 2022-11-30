Drivers’ worst nightmare

The people of Karachi are tired of the state of traffic in their city and how nothing is being done about it by the local government. Every road in this city is either congested, in a state of disrepair or has been encroached open.
Furthermore, there is a lack of legal parking spots. This results in people parking next to the curb and taking up space meant for driving. The local government must come up with a grand plan to resolve the traffic issue once and for all.
Sani E Zehra
Karachi
