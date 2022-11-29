Fashion designing course concludes

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has successfully completed its pilot training for the “Domestic Tailoring and Fashion Designing Training Course” in order to empower under-privileged background women and make them financially independent.

PSDF partnered with GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) on this training programme, aimed at developing the skillset of trainees who were seeking opportunities for self-employment. The project is a part of the PSDF-Aghaz training programmes. It has focused on developing the entrepreneurial skills of young people across Punjab.

The programme included an initial batch of 26 female trainees from underprivileged backgrounds who received training and learned new skills in fashion design. As a mandate, minimum of 40 percent of all trainings funded by PSDF are focused on nurturing the skillset of women. The PSDF graduates of the training will also receive tool kits to support their business, as well as funds to launch their own setups, in sponsorship with GIZ. This project will be scaled up soon across more districts in Punjab.