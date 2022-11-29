Young shooters to attend camps in Kuwait

KARACHI: Pakistan’s three young shooters and a coach are to attend world class training camps in Kuwait in January and February.

Aisha Ikram and M Zeeshan are to attend the camp for Pistol and Trap and Imam Haroon will attend the camp for skeet. Coach Uzair Ahmed will also attend these camps. The 10th Asian youth training camp and coaching course for skeet will be held from January 20-27 and the 9th Asian youth training camps and coaching courses for air pistol and trap is scheduled from February 10–18.

“These camps are being organised by Kuwait and the world’s top class coaches will train the participants,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan Razi Ahmed. He added that each camp would be of one week duration."Our young shooters will learn new techniques from the world’s top-class coaches," he said.

Razi said that the hotel accommodation, local transportation, meals, ammunition, and Kuwait entry visa expenses will be covered by Asian Shooting Confederation in cooperation with Kuwait Shooting Federation and the ISSF Development Fund.