Governor warns KE to shape up or face licence renewal hurdles

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said his first priority is the business community and he would be the biggest hurdle to the licence renewal of the K-Electric.

Addressing an event organised by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Monday, he said the K- Electric had to correct “not only its Qibla but also its direction”, as people in Karachi were crying because they did not get electricity.

“We all have to end the feeling of deprivation that we are nothing. We are everything and we have to take everyone together,” Tessori said. He said that despite the passage of over 70 years, it seemed we had migrated in the near past. “The city of lights is becoming a city of criminals. We all have to work together for Karachi. The economy has been destroyed and the country has debts of billions of rupees.”

The governor said there was a good relationship with the Sindh government, but some people had to correct their “Qibla”, while the K- Electric had to correct “not only its Qibla but also its direction”. He said some people had asked him not to speak against the city’s sole electricity supplier.

“I will try to talk to those people who can stop K-Electric. But being a governor I have to work as Maula Jatt.” Tessori added: “I will play the role of a bridge between the State Bank and the business community. I will also look into the issues of the water board soon and now the mafia must leave this city. I will not allow land occupation anymore.”

While talking to the media, Tessori said that we should not forget the flood victims, as there is a lot of work to be done for the restoration of flood victims. The army’s sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country are in front of us. The army has always worked more than its capacity and in the pandemic, we witnessed that.”

The governor alleged that a political party targeted and ran campaigns on social media against Pakistan’s armed forces, which, he said, was condemnable. He remarked that everyone makes mistakes but those who make mistake cannot be disgraced in publicly.

He said the CPLC’s letter was inappropriate. “My effort is to improve matters regarding the CPLC. After assuming charge as governor of Sindh, I visited Abbasi Hospital and felt as if I had entered a forest. I met Mr. Zardari and talked about Abbasi Hospital and the delimitations of constituencies. There should be negotiations among political parties. If Abbasi Hospital needs 500 million, it will be used.”

He said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would be visiting the Governor’s House on Tuesday, and the time had come to get rid of the IMF and work with our own resources.