KP Pavilion in Lok Mela pulling crowds

PESHAWAR: Mega cultural event of Pakistan, popularly known as Lok Mela, has attracted droves of visitors at Shakarparian in Islamabad where KP Pavilion has also been set up.

A press release said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has set up the KP Pavillion, which remains a centre of attraction to all local and foreign visitors as well as tourists and families.The KP Pavilion portrays skilled artisans and craftsmen camp.

The 10-day festival aims at promoting, perpetuating and preserving arts, crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan.The event has now become a symbol of the federation’s recognition and patronage of rich cultural diversity and the active participation of people.

During the festival, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada visited the pavilion and stalls set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion. He appreciated the arrangements and initiatives taken by the provincial government and Tourism Authority.

Wazir Zada said that women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prepare world-class crafts whose access to the global market is a must. Lok Mela serves to be an important platform to showcase their work to the world.

The Culture and Tourism Authority has not only provided a platform to these talented people but also supports the linkage of all their work to the relevant stakeholders.He added that such fairs and shows should be organized in different districts of the province including Peshawar to encourage these talents.

Thousands of tourists have visited the pavilion in the folk festival Lok Mela, which started on November 25. Under the auspices of the Khyber PakhtunkhwaMore than 30 stalls of handicrafts and cultural items have been set up by the Culture and Tourism

An information desk and a digital screen portraying the information, events, and rich colours of KP are on display to attract visitors.The KP pavilion has a traditional hall for the participants, a coffee house, food and drink stalls including Waziristani, Khattak dance performance and touch of traditional Rabab music are also part of the pavilion to entertain the tourists.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural Music Night is another attraction for families and visitors, which will be held on December 3 where folk music and songs will be performed by prominent artistes of KP and merged areas.