No masters needed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent comment in Turkiye is a show of too much submissiveness on the part of a prime minister of a state of 220 million people which has nuclear capability and has mighty armed forces. Asking for investment is the need of the day for Pakistan but showing so much obedience attributing them [investors] as masters is certainly not a prudent display of diplomacy.

Investors are not going to invest just out of sheer sympathy' they would like to make their investments worthwhile and make some profits for them if not doubling and in the process providing Pakistan with the opportunity to get its own share and develop its own resources. Asking for donations and asking for investments are two different things; what Pakistan is looking for is some business to come to the country. Investment is purely a business transaction and what the Pakistan government will be offering is a conducive, safe and productive environment to foreign investors to make some money and at the same time thrive in Pakistan. It is a two-way street. No one is a master here.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada