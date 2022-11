Sindh Culture Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of December across Sindh to highlight the centuries-old, rich cultural heritage of the province.

The word 'Sindh' is derived from its life stream, the River Indus, known to the people by the name of 'Sindhu'. The roots of Sindhi culture and civilization are believed to trace back to one of the world’s oldest civilization, the Indus Valley Civilization.

Zulqarnain Samo

Karachi