Systems Ltd wins P@SHA awards

LAHORE: Systems Limited has won three awards in P@SHA ICT Awards 2022 held at a local hotel in Lahore, a statement said on Monday.

The company received awards in three categories, including services – top exporter, public sector – digital government, and services – corporate social responsibility. P@SHA organises the awards every year for IT and ITeS sector, and to honor the professional contributing to the country’s IT industry.

The company was honored for its contribution to digitally transforming business processes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and initiative for increasing IT awareness, women empowerment, IT upskilling, and reskilling for future readiness of the workforce to revolutionise the IT landscape through IT Mustakbil Program.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Peer, CEO and MD of Systems Limited, said, “It is an honor to

be recognised as a top IT exporter and for our efforts to improve and digitally transform the public sector.”

Earlier, the company has also been recognised by Forbes Best Under A Billion Award and Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle awards. It also won Asiamoney’s Outstanding Companies Poll for a second time.