Gold rises Rs1,750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,750 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs161,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,500 to Rs138,288. In the international market, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,759 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,710 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,483.11.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,000 per tola, as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.