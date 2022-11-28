Man shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Inayat Killay Bazaar in Bajaur tribal district on Sunday.
The police said that one Khaista Rahman, 45, a resident of Khazana in Damadola area, had come to the Inayat Killay Bazaar, the second business hub in Bajaur tribal district, when unknown armed men opened fire on him.
As a result, the man was killed on the spot due to precarious bullet injuries.
The assailants managed to flee the scene.
The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
It may be mentioned unidentified gunmen had shot dead a school principal in Kotkay area in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district the previous day.
Batkhtrawan, a principal of a private school, was on his way when unknown armed men sprayed him with bullets in the Kotkay area, who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
