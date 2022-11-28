Applicants given jobs on ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE:On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman, an applicants have been provided with jobs in provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.
Muhammad Aftab of Faisalabad was posted as a library assistant at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and Ameer Hussain of Bhakkar was hired as a Signaller in grade 7, while Muhammad Usman of Lahore and Ms Moeiza Akbar of Jhelum were given the jobs of naib qasid in the education department and district accounts office, respectively.
LAHORE:A bike-rider was killed and a woman was injured by a speeding dumper on Band Road Badami Bagh on Sunday. The...
LAHORE:The Asian chapter of UN-KAKHTAH DRR has felicitated senior diplomat Raza Bashir Tarar over his designation as...
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority declared all vegetables free of arsenic, coliform and escherichia coli bacteria...
LAHORE:THAAP arranged a thought-provoking talk on a recently published book “Pakistan’s Wars”. Dr Tariq Rahman,...
LAHORE:Sir Ganga Ram’s great-granddaughter Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, and her husband Jacob Hinsdale, visited...
LAHORE:Depending on one’s perspective, the mushaira at the Punjab Institute of Language and Culture could be...
Comments