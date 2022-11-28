Seminar on abolishing riba system to be held on 30th

KARACHI: In order to abolish the riba system from the country and to review progress in this direction, a seminar will be held at the FPCCI head-office in Clifton, Karachi, on November 30 at 10 am.

This seminar will be jointly held by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Centre of Islamic Economics (CIC) on the subject of riba. CIC Chairman Mufti Taqi Usmani, senior bankers, economic experts and representatives of business community will address the seminar.

FPCCI’s Vice President Shabeer Mansha said that business community had welcomed the decision of the Federal Shariat Court and later on the intention of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to end the riba system was also lauded. He said now there was a need to chalk out a procedure and development in this direction practically and this seminar was being held for this purpose, so that opinions could be sought from experts.

FPCCI former president and present KP governor is taking special interest in the seminar and he will come to Karachi to attend this seminar. Many Ulema will also participate in the seminar.