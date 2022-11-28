Iran fury over Klinsmann’s World Cup criticism

DOHA: Iran and coach Carlos Queiroz called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from a FIFA experts panel on Sunday after the former Germany striker accused the Iranians of gamesmanship in their World Cup win over Wales.

Klinsmann, a member of FIFA’s seven-member technical study group that is analysing the World Cup in Qatar, took aim at Iran´s antics following their 2-0 Group B win against Wales on Friday.

The former USA coach said a series of niggling fouls and the conduct of the Iranian coaching staff during the game was part of a deliberate strategy to make opponents “lose their focus”.

“This is not by coincidence. This is all purposely. This is part of their culture, that’s how they play it,” Klinsmann said while working as a studio analyst for the BBC.

“They work the referee -- you saw the bench always jumping off and working the linesman and the fourth referee on the sideline.

“Constantly in their ears, constantly in your face on the field... this is their culture.

“They make you lose their focus, make you lose your concentration and what’s really important to you.”

Klinsmann’s remarks drew a furious response from Iran’s football federation and Queiroz, who branded the German World Cup winner’s remarks a “disgrace to football.”