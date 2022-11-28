CITY PULSE

Unbroken Promises

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Iqbal Durrani. Titled ‘Unbroken Promises’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.

Recent Challenges of Pakistan Economy

Szabist is holding a talk with former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail as the guest speaker. Titled ‘Recent Challenges of Pakistan Economy’, the event will be held at 6:30pm today at the institute’s Karachi campus auditorium. Call 021-111-922-478 for more information.