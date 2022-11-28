Two robbers killed by police in shootouts, as many lynched by crowd after man killed in house robbery

In two alleged encounters with dacoits, the Karachi police on Sunday gunned down two suspected criminals. In another incident, two robbers were beaten to death after a mob managed to get hold of them while they were trying to escape after shooting a man dead and injuring his two sons for offering resistance during a house robbery.

One of the police encounters took place in the Quaidabad area, in which police claimed to have killed a notorious dacoit. A cop, Constable Gul Sher, was also shot and injured in the incident whose footage went viral on social media.

The shoot-out took place near Quaidabad Chowk. Police said some police personnel of the Quaidabad police station were patrolling the area when they witnessed armed robbers on two motorcycles robbing citizens.

The cops raised alarm and ordered the suspects to surrender. However, the robbers resorted to firing, as a result of which Constable Sher was hit by a bullet in his chest. The injured policeman was, however, able to shoot one of the suspects who was apprehended by other cops. Both the injured policeman and robber were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the robber succumbed to his injuries where efforts were under way to save the life of Constable Sher.

The other three robbers managed to escape the scene. The deceased robber was identified as Laique, alias Sonu. Police said he was wanted by them in more than 30 cases of street crime. They also recovered a pistol and stolen items from his possession.

In another incident, some cops patrolling a road near the Jamali Flyover received the information that some robbers were mugging citizens going to Sabzi Mandi, they rushed to the scene where an alleged exchange of fire took place between them and the robbers.

As a result of the encounter, a suspect of Afghan-origin was injured and his accomplice arrested. The injured suspect succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. He was identified as Wajid Afghani and his accomplice as Naqeeb. Police claimed to have seized two TT pistols, a stolen motorcycle and other stolen items from their possession.

Lynching

In another tragic incident, a 60-year-old man, Saleem, was gunned down and his two sons Zeeshan and Nauman were wounded as they offered resistance during a house robbery in Surjani Town. Later, they were caught by people in the area who killed them by beating them with rods.

The incident took place in the afternoon at the house situated in Sector-7A of Surjani Town. Police said two armed bandits barged into the house of Saleem, a trader by profession, and started to rob it by keeping the family members hostage at gunpoint.

However, Saleem’s sons Zeeshan and Nauman tried to overpower the dacoits prompting them to open fire. As a result, Saleem and his sons were wounded. As the robbers left the house and tried to flee the scene, house residents started to shout, due to which people in the area gathered and succeeded in catching both the robbers.

The injured man and his sons were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Saleem succumbed to his injuries. In the meantime, the crowd beat the robbers with fists and iron rods. They were already severely injured when a police team reached the scene. The robbers died on their way to hospital. Police said the identity of the deceased robbers was yet to be ascertained and they had two pistols from their possession.