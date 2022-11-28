More libraries

Libraries play a vital role in society. They provide us with a place to read, study and expand our knowledge. A good library is like a treasure trove of knowledge, exposing us to new information and perspectives. It can not only help children pick up the habit of reading but also helps adults find new things to learn.
Unfortunately, there are very few public libraries in our country. We should take measures to rectify this shortage and promote a culture of learning and intellectualism.
Shah Murad
Tump
