Education blackout

This letter refers to the article 'Can the media help our students?' (November 26, 2022) by Taimur K Bandey. The article highlights the silence of the media on the issue of education. For example, in the aftermath of the recent floods, how many reporters asked politicians about how they will go about rebuilding schools and getting the children, whose families had lost everything, back to school?
It is high time the media started giving the state of our education system the coverage that it deserves.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
