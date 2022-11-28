Lies that kill

According to the WHO, measles vaccination coverage is on a steep decline. Last year, 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose. The WHO traces this trend to the start of the Covid pandemic. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, a lot of conspiracies and fake news was spread about the adverse effects of vaccines. This has likely made people more suspicious about vaccines in general.
In addition, the lockdowns delayed and impeded measles vaccination efforts. Measles is a highly infectious disease and far deadlier than most. Countries around the world must work to dispel any fake news surrounding vaccines and get the measles vaccination campaigns back on track.
Abdul Qadir Gichki
Turbat
