Belarus FM dies

Moscow: The foreign minister of ex-Soviet Belarus, who this year dismissed concerns that Russia would send troops to Ukraine from his country, has died at the age of 64, the Belta news agency reported Saturday.

The Belarusian leadership is a close ally of the Kremlin and allowed Belarusian territory to be used by Moscow´s troops to launch a military operation against Ukraine in February. “The Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei has died suddenly,” Belta state news agency reported citing the foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz.