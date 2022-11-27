Agri varsity organises study tour

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Agriculture University of Dera organised a study tour for the students of the Forestry Department to Machu-Inayat forests of Layyah Range.

A statement issued here said that the students of BS Forestry Department got detailed exposure to the biophysical characteristics of the existing mechanisms of the forestation as well as techniques, operations and the prevalent nursery-raising procedures.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Syed Imran Sherazi, while giving a presentation, spoke about the management, silvicultural practices, conservation of tree species and preservation of wildlife species of the Machu-Inayat forest stretched on 10,154 and 10,450 hectares.

The touring students led by Dr Sareer later closely interacted with the officials to update their knowledge about ecology, climatic changes and countering challenges.

The DFO during an interactive session discussed various sites of the forests to provide students with the knowledge about forest range collective activities including tree plantation, herbaceous weed controlling, habitat preservation, forest planning and forest economics.