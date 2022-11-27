KP governor meets Asfandyar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday held a meeting with Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.
Governor thanked ANP for supporting his nomination as Governor KP.
During the meeting, Provincial President of ANP Aimal Wali Khan congratulated the Governor
on assuming his new responsibilities and assured his full support for the
welfare of the people and development of the province.
ANP Central Secretary Finance, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Provincial General Secretary
Sardar Hussain Babak, members of Provincial Assembly Shakeel Bashir Khan Umarzai and Sultan Muhammad Khan, Central Committee Member Syed Masoom Shah and
other Party leaders were also present on the occasion.
