IGP visits Faizabad, various duty points

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, visited Faizabad and various duty points and met with the officials of Islamabad capital police, FC and Rangers who are performing duties in order to maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, IGP Islamabad has instructed the police, FC and Rangers officials to be highly alert and ready all the time to deal with any emerging law and order situation.

“Will shall take every possible necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from the anti-state elements” IGP Islamabad said while addressing the police, FC and Rangers officials on Saturday.

He further said that all the officials who are performing duties are putting their best efforts to maintain the law and order situation in the capital. “Islamabad Capital Police will never allow anyone to disturb the peaceful environment of the city and will take all necessary steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens and private and commercial properties”, he vowed.

All the officers have been instructed to stay vigilant in their own respective areas and brief the personnel to deal with any law and order situation and check all the duties by themselves.