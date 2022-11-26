IJI to join Imran’s ‘azadi march’ today

LAHORE: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), an alliance of several religious parties, has announced to join the Haqiqi Azadi March of Imran Khan from today (Saturday).

Talking to media, IJI president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said the central executive council had already decided in its meeting on November 20 last to join Imran Khan’s azadi march. The meeting, he said, observed that Imran Khan had been striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in the light of the Constitution of Pakistan, Quran and Sunnah to achieve real freedom from the oppressive forces. He said IJI had given instructions to all the officials, Mashaikhs and workers in the four provinces to join the march. IJI Central Secretary General Professor Adnan Faisal, Punjab President Mian Muhammad Asghar, Allama Fayyaz Ahmad Salafi and large number of workers were also present.