Karachiites’ concerns about street crime genuine: Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said the indignant citizens of Karachi have been validly expressing their concerns about the rampant increase in street crime in the city.

He discussed the alarming rise in the menace of street crime with Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Governor House on Friday. The meeting between the two took into consideration affairs related to improvement in the operational efficiency of the police, community policing, and overall law and order of the province.

Tessori said that the installation of an effective and modern network of closed-circuit television cameras in the city would serve as an efficient policing tool to keep a check on the instances of street crime. He said that enhancing the community policing initiatives in Karachi in collaboration with the citizens was the need of the hour. He praised the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel for restoring law and order in the province.

Meanwhile, the governor visited a market in Korangi No. 6 locality of the city, met its traders, and inquired about their problems. The retailers and traders of the market warmly welcomed him. They appreciated that the governor had been directly interacting with the masses in order to get firsthand knowledge about their issues.

The retailers appreciated said as per his commitment, he had not confined himself to the palatial Governor House and he had been maintaining a close liaison with the masses. Tessori asked the customers about the prices and availability of essential products in the market. He said that he would continue to visit markets, in the same manner, to directly interact with the people to get knowledge about their problems.