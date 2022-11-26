Man injured in explosion

KHAR: A man was injured in a blast at Gohati area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district, sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the man identified as Taj son of Noor was going home after Friday prayers when he stepped on a roadside bomb, triggering a blast.

He was injured in the blast and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Khar, the

headquarters of Bajaur district, where his condition was stated to be out of

danger. No group claimed responsibility for the blast.