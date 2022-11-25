 
Friday November 25, 2022
Transition from controversy to constitution to continue: Bilawal

By News Desk
November 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed the hope that transition from controversial to constitutional democracy will continue.

In a tweet, he said, “We believe when faced with difficulties to place faith in Allah; man proposes & God disposes. Hope transition from controversial to constitutional democracy continues. Only possible if all institutions work within their domain, collectively in service to our nation & people.”

