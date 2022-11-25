All-out efforts being made to curb crime: IGP

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said the provincial police were making all-out efforts to curb crimes, particularly street crime, killings during robberies and drug peddling.
He said this while addressing members of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) during his visit to the OICCI office. He told the OICCI members that a majority of the criminals were drug addicts and the provincial police were moving forward under a strategy utilising modern techniques to control street crime and stop the narcotics business.
The police would not spare anyone who cause damage to lives and properties of citizens, the police chief declared. The police would ensure the eradication of such evils from society through indiscriminate action, he added. He explained that indiscriminate actions against the drug peddlers were taking place across the province. Memon said comprehensive recommendations, including proposed amendments to the Prohibition of Narcotic Drugs Act, were also being sent to the Sindh government to make the existing law more effective.
He said the Sindh government was providing full support to upgrade and capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Rapid Response Force (RRF) and investigation wing of the police.
The IGP said the use of modern technology had become a necessity in every area of policing and the Sindh police were moving forward keeping in mind the importance and usefulness of modern techniques by utilising all the available resources.
Upon recommendation of the OICCI members, the IGP appointed the AIGP Operations as a focal person for maintaining contact with the OICCI and addressing their issues. A discussion was held on issues including the current situation of law and order, traffic jams and difficulties faced by the business community, especially investors from foreign countries.
ReaderThe National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Ariel Dorfman’s ‘Reader’ directed by Sunil Shanker....
The Sindh Madressatul Islam University, in its 27th syndicate meeting held on Thursday, observed that the provincial...
Sohail Rao, MD, MA, DPhil, an alumnus of St. Patrick’s High School, Karachi, Dow Medical College, Boston University,...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board on Thursday decided to place signboards indicating the ending limits of each...
The provincial election commissioner and returning officer for next month’s Senate by-poll from Sindh has accepted...
The Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department Operation-I and Operation-II have been merged into one unit and a...
Comments