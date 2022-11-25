ANP leader meets governor

LAHORE:Awami National Party (ANP) Punjab Secretary General Ameer Bahadur Khan Hoti along with a delegation called on Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rahman at Governor’s House here Thursday. In the meeting, various issues, including the political situation of Punjab were discussed.
Speaking on the occasion, Baligh-ur-Rehman said that making Pakistan strong and prosperous was the government’s top priority for which everyone should play positive role. He said that the main objective of the government was the country’s development and prosperity. He said that the government was making efforts to get the country out of the crises. Due to the steps taken by the government, economy and other sectors are improving.
General Secretary ANP (Punjab) Ameer Bahadur Khan Hoti informed the governor about the problems faced by Pakhtuns in Punjab. He said that a large number of Pakhtuns were permanently residing in Punjab who were facing problems in issuance of identity card, domicile and passport. The governor assured him of playing his role in solving the problems faced by Pakhtuns.
