Unfounded allegations: Pak Army rejects remarks by high-ranking Indian Army officer

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday strongly rejected unwarranted statement of high-ranking Indian Army Officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) containing unfounded allegations of “launch pads” and “terrorists”.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lt. General Babar Iftikhar in a statement said the unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer concerning AJK is an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought.

The spokesman of Pakistan Army said the fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so called “launch-pads” and “terrorists” are an attempt to divert attention from Indian Army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent, unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by international law and enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions.

The Indian general officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition is intellectually insulting. “Pakistan military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability and this desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, including recently in the Balakot episode.,” Lt. General Babar Iftikhar said.

He said in the interest of peace for the region, the Indian military would do well to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology.