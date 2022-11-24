1,722 graduates conferred degrees at UVAS convocation

LAHORE:The 13th Convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore was held here on Wednesday.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab M Baligh ur Rehman presided over the convocation while Minister for Food & Energy Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Secretary Livestock Punjab M Malik Bhulla, former UVAS VC Prof Dr M Nawaz, UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, faculty members, industrialists, representatives from dairy, poultry, meat, food and pharmaceutical industries were present.

Total 1,722 graduates were conferred degrees and 65 position-holders awarded medals. Out of the graduating students, 44 were PhDs, 528 MPhil, 286 DVMs, 632 BS (Hons), 91 Pharm-D, 34 Doctors of Nutrition and Dietetics, 21 MBAs, 09 MBA Executive and 77 BBA (Hons).

Addressing the convocation, the governor urged the graduating students to work hard, serve humanity, be entrepreneurs/job-providers instead of job seekers. He said that livestock sector has the potential and can play a key role in ensuring food security and poverty alleviation. He hoped that UVAS scientists will also play their lead role in research and capacity building to cope with the challenge of food insecurity.

He said foreign students those who successfully completed their degrees, play the role like as an ambassador of Pakistan and attract more students from their respective countries for getting education in Pakistani institutions.

Moot on 200 years of Urdu journalism: University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Media and Communication Studies (SMCS) organised a three-day international media and communication conference on the completion of 200 years of Urdu journalism.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman joined the chief guest of the conference. Director General, UMT, Abid Sherwani, Rector Dr Asif Raza, Dean School of Media and Communication Studies Dr Prof Anjum Zia, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Shahid Munir, Senior Journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami, Salim Bukhari, Salman Ghani, Dr Altaf, former Senator Javed Jabbar, faculty, staff and a large number students participated in the conference. Over 100 research papers on Urdu Journalism were presented in the conference to find the solutions of challenges faced by Urdu Journalism. Dean SMCS Dr Prof Anjum Zia said that only UMT has got the honour of organising a conference on the completion of two hundred years of Urdu journalism in Pakistan. Balighur Rehman said Urdu is a language that integrates all other languages. He said that in 1857 Urdu language played a very important role and so has a significant place in the whole world.