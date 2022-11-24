Sir Ganga Ram’s great granddaughter meets CM

LAHORE:Ms Kesha Ram Hinsdale, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram, called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office along with her husband Jacob Croteau Hinsdale.

The CM appreciated the valuable services of Sir Ganga Ram in the social sector and announced the restoration of Ganga Ram’s residence in Taxali Gate to convert it into a museum. Ganga Ram served the people regardless of race and colour and dedicated his life to the service of humanity, he noted and added that the world never forgets those who served human beings. Ganga Ram is still alive in hearts, he stated.

The chief minister pointed out that he built a new 200-bed emergency block in Ganga Ram Hospital in his previous tenure and inaugurated the first phase of the mother and child block in this hospital. Medicines are available free-of-cost in all the emergency rooms of the government hospitals of Punjab, he remarked. Cancer treatment through modern cyber knife technology was included in the health card, the CM added.

Kesha Ram Hinsdale said that she visited Ganga Ram Hospital where patients were getting free medicines and the best treatment. It is heartening to see the mother and child block in Ganga Ram Hospital. Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s work in the health sector is seen in the real sense for the convenience of the people, she said and added that she would never forget it.