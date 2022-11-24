Journalists awarded prizes in NMF competitions

MANSEHRA: Journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have captured the two top positions of four categories of the competitions held among the fraternity from across the country, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan under National Media Fellowships (NMF) in Karachi.

Nisar Ahmad Khan, a journalist from Mansehra, secured the top position in the print media English category.

Farzana Ali, a female journalist from Peshawar, secured the top position in the electronic media (TV) category for her documentary on HIV in women aired by Aaj TV.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori gave away prizes to Nisar Ahmed, Farzana Ali and Sheema Siddique, who stood first in the Online category in her documentary “Ijtamahi Ziaditi Ki Shikar Bachi” (The Victim Girl of Gang Rape) and Kiran Qasim for Urdu print media category on her report Darul Aman Waqat Ki Zarorat (Women Shelter House, need of the Time).