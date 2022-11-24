Legitimate demands

Earlier this year, the people of Gwadar took to the streets to demand their fundamental rights. There are similar frustrations across the rest of Balochistan. As far as the demands are concerned, they are crystal clear, including an end to illegal fishing and durable solutions to other civic issues. However, state officials are only exacerbating the crisis by not paying attention to the aforementioned demands.

The whole matter needs to be addressed urgently, or the unrest will only grow.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot