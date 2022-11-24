 
Thursday November 24, 2022
Newspost

Shackled to the desk

November 24, 2022

These days, schools burden our children with so much homework that they have little time for anything else. This is taking a toll on the health of our future generations, who spend their days hunched in front of books and spend little time getting some physical exercise.

Education should not just be about burying your nose in books. We must also pay attention to the physical and mental well-being of our children.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

