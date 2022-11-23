‘No out-of-course question in MDCAT’

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, has said that no question is out-of-course in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), conducted by the varsity on November 13. He has also ruled out any error in the answer key to the multiple-choice question paper.

“The result of the test has been prepared and handed over to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for display on its website,” said Prof Rathore while presiding over a meeting of academic and administrative heads at UHS Jinnah Campus on Tuesday.

He congratulated the faculty and the staff on the successful conduct of the test. He added that the admission process would start in the next few days following the directions of PMC. UHS VC said that subject specialists from various colleges thoroughly analyzed the MDCAT question paper. “Two different committees validated each question and the answer key of the MDCAT paper.

They have confirmed that the MDCAT is fully compliant with the PMC syllabus,” claimed Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore adding that the entire process from MDCAT to admissions had been made evidence-based and transparent.