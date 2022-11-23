Stay in your lane

This letter has reference to the news report ‘President won’t stop COAS appointment summary: Qureshi’ (November 21, 2022). Qureshi’s statement is indicative of a major problem with our politicians. Why is a former foreign minister giving his two cents on a simple procedural matter handled by the president’s office, something which does not concern him in the least? The president, according to the constitution, is a symbol of the federation and has no affiliation with any party when in office.

Even President Arif Alvi himself clarified earlier that he will not hinder the process when initiated by the prime minister. What need does Shah Mahmood Qureshi feel to expound on the subject when the president himself has made his position clear? When politicians complain about interference in their affairs from other institutions, they should be mindful that the same applies to them as well.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada